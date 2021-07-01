Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARI. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

ARI stock opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 80.75 and a current ratio of 80.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $16.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,270.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,244 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after acquiring an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

