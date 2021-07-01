Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wills Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.6% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $136.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.