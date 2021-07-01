Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Omkaram Nalamasu Sells 51,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $142.40 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 478.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

