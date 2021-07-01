Apria (NYSE:APR) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Apria has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

APR opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $987.08 million and a PE ratio of 0.60. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Apria will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APR. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $676,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $36,528,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $33,516,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $28,031,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $23,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

