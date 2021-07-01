Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 1,682.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 50,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Arch Resources by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Arch Resources stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.17. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

