Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,493 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,371,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

