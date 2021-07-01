Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.62. 6,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 608,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $129,652.21. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,712.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,767,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 127,334 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

