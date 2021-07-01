Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC) Insider Susan Lowther Acquires 12,515 Shares

Arecor Therapeutics PLC (LON:AREC) insider Susan Lowther purchased 12,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £29,410.25 ($38,424.68).

Shares of LON AREC opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.10) on Thursday. Arecor Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 237.50 ($3.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 258 ($3.37).

Arecor Therapeutics PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications. It is developing AT247, an ultra-rapid acting insulin for patients with Type I and Type II diabetics; and AT278, an ultra-concentrated formulation of rapid acting insulin that has been designed to accelerate the absorption of insulin post injection.

