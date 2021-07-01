Arionum (ARO) Hits Market Cap of $109,356.91

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Arionum has a market capitalization of $109,356.91 and approximately $37.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arionum has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,308.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,206.78 or 0.06432176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.49 or 0.01496702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.83 or 0.00410487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00163595 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.01 or 0.00617965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00418440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00366252 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.