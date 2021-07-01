Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAPF opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Get Ascential alerts:

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.