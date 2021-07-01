Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:ASPN traded up $4.08 on Thursday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,946. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $963.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

