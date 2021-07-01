Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle (NYSE:ASPL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Investment analysts at Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle (NYSE:ASPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ASPL opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPL. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

