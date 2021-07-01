Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $30,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,987,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,303,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.