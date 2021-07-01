Assetmark Inc. Buys 59,834 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 658,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,834 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $39,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after buying an additional 5,973,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,670 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,593,000 after purchasing an additional 209,146 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $63.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.64 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

