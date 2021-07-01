Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4,619.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,417 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.11% of Teradyne worth $22,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER opened at $133.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

