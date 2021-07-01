Assetmark Inc. Sells 29,474 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,474 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 87.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 161,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $223.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $156.61 and a 12 month high of $223.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

