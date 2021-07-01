ATC Coin (ATCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $543,457.94

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $543,457.94 and approximately $22.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.00407957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

