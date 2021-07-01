Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,493 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 109.47 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.90. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

