Aurora (AOA) Hits Market Cap of $12.96 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $12.96 million and $730,216.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00100673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00055054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00019047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.30 or 0.00695810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

