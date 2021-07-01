Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 595.11 ($7.78).

A number of research firms recently commented on AUTO. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON AUTO traded up GBX 9.20 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 642.60 ($8.40). The company had a trading volume of 1,459,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,763. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 584.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.21. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 509.40 ($6.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 652.40 ($8.52).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.