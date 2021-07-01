Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Avid Bioservices traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 7056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDMO. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $15,986,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 93.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 493,121 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 405,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 98.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 397,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

