Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the medical device company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 103.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

AVGR opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $117.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 131.09% and a negative net margin of 200.98%. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avinger by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Avinger by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 93,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

