Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Down 47.9% in June

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 10,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

