AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $59.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

NYSE:AXS traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $49.01. 278,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.32.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 62,888 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 465.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 46,779 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.