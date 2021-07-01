Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller Sells 70,000 Shares

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AYRO stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Ayro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 2,330.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

