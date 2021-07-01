B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($4.17). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($14.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.78) EPS.

MDGL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.82. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $95.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

