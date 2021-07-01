B. Riley Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $132.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $113.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.90.

Crocs stock opened at $116.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.69. Crocs has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

