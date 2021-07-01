B. Riley Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $80.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Cowen boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.65. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $72.44.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,915.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,347,956 shares of company stock valued at $73,810,242 in the last three months. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $511,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 197,797 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $382,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.