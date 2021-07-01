Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.78. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$37.17, with a volume of 88,764 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 463.46%.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

