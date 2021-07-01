Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 596 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in Splunk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in Splunk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,254,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $144.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.63. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

