Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 364.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,883,000 after acquiring an additional 793,175 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,753,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,462,000 after acquiring an additional 503,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Snowflake by 530.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,347 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,759,614.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $6,631,920.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 742,340 shares of company stock valued at $179,444,352. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNOW opened at $241.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion and a PE ratio of -63.63. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

