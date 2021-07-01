Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,729,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,083,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,183.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $128,985.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.91. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

