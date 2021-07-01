Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 449 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 337,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.