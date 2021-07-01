Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 222,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,604,540 shares.The stock last traded at $18.06 and had previously closed at $18.12.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

