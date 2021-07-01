Banco de Sabadell S.A Acquires 2,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 61,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.81 on Thursday, reaching $572.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,942. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $543.13. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.00 and a 52-week high of $569.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at $12,938,047.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.