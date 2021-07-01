Banco de Sabadell S.A Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 333.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,713 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 344,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,495,676. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

