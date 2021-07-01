Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $21.91 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,955 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,734,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

