Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded up $3.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $297.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.