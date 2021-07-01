Banco de Sabadell S.A Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,285,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,281. The stock has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $140.90 and a one year high of $234.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

