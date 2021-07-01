Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 75,920 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,759,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,556 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Loews Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 555,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 428,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,498,528. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $187.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

