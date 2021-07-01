Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Down 79.3% in June

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.31. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $22.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.4145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.02%.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

