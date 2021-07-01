Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

NASDAQ:BFC traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $70.90. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank First has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after buying an additional 38,914 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank First by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

