Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $372.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FDX. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $298.33 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $153.66 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

