Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,877,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after buying an additional 132,766 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 137,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 82,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of CMP opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.78. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $71.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.