Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,154,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Radius Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after acquiring an additional 276,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 87,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 66,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.71 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.93. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

