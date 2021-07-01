Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.49 Million Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94,953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $23,515,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,644 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $11,691,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,491,000 after acquiring an additional 492,687 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.39. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

