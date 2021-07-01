Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $3 Million Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPNG. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPNG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

