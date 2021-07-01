Bank of Montreal Can Sells 12,577 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 41.8% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 59,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $153.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.74. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 294.72, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

