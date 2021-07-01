Bank of Montreal Can Sells 51,604 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,604 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Travere Therapeutics worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,054,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,563,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $882.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

