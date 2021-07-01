Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,501,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $54,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.